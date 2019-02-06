Karnataka budget session: BJP interrupts Governor’s speech, claims JD(S)-Cong lacks majority

Governor Vajubhai Vala was unable to finish his address in the Karnataka legislative assembly Wednesday due to protests by the opposition BJP. Minutes after the eight-day budget session commenced this morning, BJP MLAs stormed the Well alleging that the JD(S)-Congress coalition government is short of a majority to stay and has made the Governor read “lies”.

The state unit of the Congress, meanwhile, targeted the BJP for disrespecting the Governor and said it was desperate in the state.

Karnataka has been rattled by allegations of instability within the ruling alliance that led to the Congress sheltering its MLAs in a resort outside Bengaluru last month. Several Congress MLAs were notably absent in the House today. While Congress MLA Anand Singh turned up to attend the session, MLA J N Ganesh was absent. Singh was hospitalised after a ‘brawl’ with Ganesh during the stay. “I am feeling better now and I am recovering,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

A day before the session, former chief minister and BJP’s state president BS Yeddyurappa confirmed that his party would not move a no-confidence motion in the House despite “rampant” corruption. He was quoted as saying by news agency PTI: “We have information that at least 20 MLAs gave an open statement during their stay in the resort that they will not support HD Kumaraswamy. Even the chief minister had said that he was working like a clerk without any powers.”

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, meanwhile, maintained that there is no instability in the alliance and that the BJP has been trying to poach its MLAs using money and power. These comments were echoed by JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, who said the BJP was trying to “destabilise” the government.

Karnataka budget session: Govt likely to propose funds for farm loan waiver

In its budget on February 8, the government is likely to fulfil its election promise by announcing measures to implement farmer loan waivers. Kumaraswamy, who also holds the Finance portfolio, had told PTI that his government would allocate funds in the budget to waive the loans instead of doing so in stages, as earlier planned.

The BJP’s state unit said the “anti-farmer” government has “no moral right” to present a new budget when it could not fulfil the promises it made in its previous one. “CM @hd_kumaraswamy has not waived off farmers loan as promised in previous budget & he is all set to present a new budget. This anti farmer govt has no moral rights to present a new bogus budget when the govt could not fulfill the promises they made in old budget,” the party tweeted.