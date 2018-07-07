Karnataka budget: Kumaraswamy keeps promise of Brahmin development board

The board is intended to function on the lines of similar boards created for backward classes, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and minority communities in the state to address educational, business financing and welfare needs of weaker sections of these communities. The board is intended to function on the lines of similar boards created for backward classes, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and minority communities in the state to address educational, business financing and welfare needs of weaker sections of these communities.

A long-pending demand of the Brahmin community in Karnataka for an agency to look after interests of weaker sections of the community has been answered by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy through the announcement of the constitution of Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board at a cost of Rs 25 crore in the state budget on July 5.

“It is a long-time demand of the Brahmin community to provide assistance for the development of economically backward people in the Brahmin community. Our government proposes to establish Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board for the purpose of development of economically backward people in the Brahmin community and provide Rs 25 crore for this purpose,’’ Kumaraswamy said in his budget speech on Thursday.

The board is intended to function on the lines of similar boards created for backward classes, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and minority communities in the state to address educational, business financing and welfare needs of weaker sections of these communities.

A few months ago, Kumaraswamy, as the state JDS president, had promised members of Brahmin community — making up around 4 per cent of the state’s population — that he would address their demand for a Brahmin development authority if elected to power.

Apart from the Brahmin Development Board, Kumaraswamy on Thursday also said he would be setting up an Arya Vaishya Development Board with a funding of Rs 10 crore. “I did not mention it in the budget speech but we will set up an Arya Vaishya Development Board and will allocate Rs 10 crore for this,’’ the chief minister said.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, during his tenure between 2013 and 2018, created several boards to oversee the development of sub-sections of communities in the state.

A Bhovi Development Corporation for the scheduled caste Bhovis, a Babu Jagajivan Ram Madiga Development Corporation for the scheduled caste Madigas, the Karnataka Thanda Development Corporation for the tribal Banjaras, and a Vishwakarma, Uppara and Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdaiah Development Corporations for backward class groups were established during the tenure of Siddaramaiah.

Kumaraswamy on Thursday followed in the footsteps of his predecessors and announced grants to organisations linked to several caste groups.

“A total grant of Rs 25 crore will be earmarked to religious mutts and institutions dedicated to provide dasoha, education, social services and development on secular basis,’’ Kumaraswamy said.

A grant of Rs 10 crore is also earmarked in the budget for development of very backward and deprived communities like Shillekyatha, Dombidasa, Gowli, Heluva, Shikaries, Hoovadiga, Kanchugara, Kammara, Darji, Devadiga, Budubudike, Thigala and others.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App