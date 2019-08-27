Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa gets three deputy CMs

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been given three deputy chief ministers to assist him in running the state, in an unprecedented move that was opposed by Yediyurappa but finally effected by the BJP on the insistence of the party high command.

Advertising

Three ministers chosen for Yediyurappa’s cabinet last week —Laxman Savadi, 57, Dr C H Ashwathnarayan, 51, and Govind Karjol, 68 — were designated deputy CMs by Governor Vajubhai Vala through a notification issued on Monday evening.

Both Savadi and Ashwathnarayan are first-time ministers while Karjol is a former minister. Savadi, who is not an elected member of the state legislature, is a member of Yediyurappa’s Lingayat community; Ashwathnarayan, who played a key role in poaching 15 MLAs from the Congress and JDS to help the BJP get a majority, is a member of the dominant Vokkaliga community; Karjol a veteran considered to be close to Yediyurappa is a member of the Dalit community.

Savadi was among two BJP MLAs suspended by the party in 2012 for watching pornography in the Assembly. The second MLA, C C Patil, has been appointed the minister for mines and geology.

Advertising

Yediyurappa, 76, who took oath on July 26 as CM — after toppling a Congress-JDS coalition — was instructed by the BJP high command to appoint three deputies to streamline functioning of the government, but the veteran BJP leader was resisting the move. In a sign of the tussle within the BJP over appointment of the three deputies, the Governor had to correct an initial notification which showed the cabinet as comprising only the chief minister and 17 ministers with no mention of deputy chiefs.

A second notification issued by the Governor “in partial modification of the earlier notification” revealed the appointment of Savadi, Ashwathanarayan and Karjol as deputy CMs apart from being allocated portfolios in the cabinet.

Among the deputy CMs, Karjol, who is the seniormost, will handle the public works and social welfare department, Ashwathanarayan, a doctor by profession, will be in charge of higher education, IT and BT, science and technology, while Savadi will handle the transport department.

BJP sources said the caste balanced appointment of deputy CMs was forced by the party high command to prevent centralisation of power in the hands of Yediyurappa, who has in the past faced rebellion from party MLAs for centralising power.

The appointment of Savadi as a deputy CM is also seen as an effort to ensure the BJP wins bypolls in the Belagavi region, from where several Congress rebels have defected to the BJP, creating uncertainty for influential leaders like Savadi who lost the 2018 Assembly polls.

The appointment of Ashwathnarayan is seen as an attempt to reach out to the Vokkaliga community in south Karnataka, which is not known to support the BJP, while the appointment of Karjol is seen as an outreach by the BJP to a sizeable section of the most backward Dalits in the state.

A fourth deputy CM is likely to be appointed as well if the Scheduled Tribe leader Ramesh Jharkiholi — whose defection from the Congress with 11 others helped the BJP assume power — gets elected and appointed to the cabinet in the near future, BJP sources said.

When the BJP was in power between 2008 and 2013, it had appointed two deputy CMs between 2012 and 2013 in the form of K S Eshwarappa, an OBC Kuruba leader, and R Ashoka, a Vokkaliga, at the instance of the party high command after Yediyurappa was ousted as CM in 2011 following corruption charges. Both Eshwarappa and Ashoka are among several veterans in Yediyurappa’s current cabinet who have been overlooked for the post of the deputy CM.

“He will have to appoint the three deputies. There is no way out,’’ a senior BJP leader said on Monday before the notifications were issued amid reports that the Karnataka CM was trying to wriggle out of a situation where he creates parallel power centres in the government. All the deputy CMs are, however, known to be close associates of Yediyurappa.