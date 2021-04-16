Karnataka CM Yediyurappa reinfected with Covid-19, hospitalised

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday tested positive for Covid-19. This is the second time the 78-year-old has tested positive, the first being in August last year.

According to a statement from the chief minister’s office, Yediyurappa was taken to MS Ramaiah hospital for a routine checkup after he developed a fever. As his sample tested positive for Covid-19, he was immediately shifted to Manipal hospital for treatment.

Yediyurappa had taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine last month and his second dose was due in a few days.

Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advise of doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 16, 2021

Last year too, Yediyurappa was admitted to Manipal hospital but was asymptomatic. He was discharged after his test report came negative.

On Thursday, ’s roadshow in Belagavi was curtailed after he showed symptoms of fever during the ongoing election campaign for the Belagavi bypoll. Later, he had also conducted an emergency meeting with ministers and officials regarding the situation of Covid-19 in the state.