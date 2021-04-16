scorecardresearch
Friday, April 16, 2021
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa reinfected with Covid-19, hospitalised

Yediyurappa had taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine last month and his second dose was due in a few days.

Written by Darshan Devaiah BP | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 16, 2021 3:04:30 pm
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (File Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday tested positive for Covid-19. This is the second time the 78-year-old has tested positive, the first being in August last year.

According to a statement from the chief minister’s office, Yediyurappa was taken to MS Ramaiah hospital for a routine checkup after he developed a fever. As his sample tested positive for Covid-19, he was immediately shifted to Manipal hospital for treatment.

Yediyurappa had taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine last month and his second dose was due in a few days.

Last year too, Yediyurappa was admitted to Manipal hospital but was asymptomatic. He was discharged after his test report came negative.

On Thursday, ’s roadshow in Belagavi was curtailed after he showed symptoms of fever during the ongoing election campaign for the Belagavi bypoll. Later, he had also conducted an emergency meeting with ministers and officials regarding the situation of Covid-19 in the state.

