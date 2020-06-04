karnataka BJP worker’s murder: Ex-police chief, two IPS officers questioned

Sources said the officers were questioned since they had supervised the probe in 2016. “Their role is still being ascertained,” a CBI official said. (File Photo) Sources said the officers were questioned since they had supervised the probe in 2016. “Their role is still being ascertained,” a CBI official said. (File Photo)

The CBI has questioned two serving IPS officers and a retired IPS officer in connection with the murder of a BJP worker in Karnataka.

Sources said the CBI questioned Pandurang Rane, retired IPS officer and former Commissioner of Police of Hubli; Jinendra Khannagavi, SP, security division, Bengaluru; and Mallikarjun Baladandi, Haveri Additional SP, regarding the Yogesh Gowda murder case, in which eight people were chargesheeted on May 21.

Gowda, a BJP zilla panchayat member, was murdered on June 15, 2016, in front of a gym in Saptapura in Karnataka’s Dharwad. The accused allegedly threw chilli powder in his eyes and then hacked him to death. The case was initially investigated by state police but later transferred to the CBI. CBI sources alleged there was political motive behind the murder.

Sources said the officers were questioned since they had supervised the probe in 2016. “Their role is still being ascertained,” a CBI official said.

