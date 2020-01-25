Karnataka BJP MP booked for spreading religious hatred in Kerala

Karnataka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje. (Photo: Facebook @Shobha Karandlaje) Karnataka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje. (Photo: Facebook @Shobha Karandlaje)

The Kerala Police on Friday registered an FIR against Karnataka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje on charges of promoting religious hatred after she tweeted on Wednesday that several hindu families in Malappuram district were being denied water as they supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The police said Karandlaje was booked under section 153 (A) of the IPC.

She had tweeted on Wednesday saying, “Kerala is taking baby steps to become another Kashmir. Hindus of Kuttipuram panchayat were denied water supply as they supported CAA-2019.” Along with the tweet, she had posted two photographs in which women were waiting with pots for the supply of drinking water.

The case was registered against Shobha based on a complaint from advocate Subash Chandran.

Officials said the pictures she posted were from last year.

Residents of a Dalit colony in Kuttippuram have been facing an acute shortage of drinking water. Several families used to draw water from a well owned by one Mohammed Ali.

Earlier this month, the residents of the colony had taken part in a BJP-sponsored CAA campaign meeting. Subsequently, it was alleged that Ali started denying 12 families access to water.

Panchayat member Vaseema Valeri rubbished the allegations and said that families were drawing water from Ali’s well as recently as two days ago. “Only 2-3 families were earlier dependent on Ali’s well. Recently, when more families started coming, he wanted to be careful so that nobody is able to exploit the water. Unfortunately, this has become linked to the CAA issue,” she said.

