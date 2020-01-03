‘We are 80% and you just 17%’: Karnataka BJP MLA threatens anti-CAA protesters

(From left) Janardhan Reddy, Karunakar Reddy and Somashekhar Reddy. The video footage of Somashekhar Reddy’s speech has gone viral on social media. (From left) Janardhan Reddy, Karunakar Reddy and Somashekhar Reddy. The video footage of Somashekhar Reddy’s speech has gone viral on social media.

In what is being seen as a threat against anti-CAA protests by the Muslim community, Karnataka BJP MLA G Somasekhara Reddy asked them to imagine what happens if the majority turns on them. The video footage of his speech has gone viral on social media.

At a programme supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bellary district, Reddy said, “We are 80 per cent and you (CAA protestors) are just 17 per cent. Imagine what will happen to you if we turn against you.”

A most divisive speech inciting violence by BJP MLA Somashekhara Reddy “We are 80%, you are just 15%. Beware. You should listen to us if you want to live in our country else we will send you to your country” CM @BSYBJP sir, why are u not arresting him?pic.twitter.com/ZA31uMSF7M — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) January 3, 2020

Somasekhara Reddy is the MLA from Bellary City constituency. He is the elder brother of mining scam-tainted G Janardhan Reddy.

Taking to twitter, Youth Congress leader Srivatsa said, “A most divisive speech inciting violence by BJP MLA Somashekhara Reddy. ‘We are 80%, you are just 15%. Beware. You should listen to us if you want to live in our country else we will send you to your country’. CM @BSYBJP sir, why are u not arresting him?”

Somashekhara Reddy faces allegations of illegal mining on forest lands. Besides, he is also accused of trying to bribe an Andhra Pradesh judge to get bail for his brother.

His brothers G Janardhana Reddy and G Karunakara Reddy had served as ministers in the BS Yeddyurappa government. But after 2011, the year BSY was forced to resign from the CM’s post, Reddy brothers along with BJP’s Dalit face B Sriramulu formed the BSR Congress party.

BSY had at that time also broke away from the BJP to form the Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP). But both the parties merged with the BJP ahead of the 2014 general elections.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd