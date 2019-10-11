Karnataka: BJP MLA sees conspiracy to dislodge BSY as CM

Facing disciplinary action for questioning apparent delay in providing relief to flood victims in BJP-governed Karnataka, BJP legislator and former MP Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has created a fresh controversy by alleging that two Union ministers from Karnataka are trying to displace Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa from his post as part of a “conspiracy”.

The BJP on October 4 had issued a showcause notice to Yatnal, who suggested that a power struggle between BJP leaders in Karnataka and New Delhi was the cause for a delay in announcing flood relief for the state.

Referring to the BJP’s unofficial cut-off age for public positions of 75 years, Yatnal said, “If you don’t want him (Yediyurappa as CM), tell him that he is 76 years old, which goes against the party’s policy; get his resignation and select a new leader. Instead, you block flood relief funds and encourage Yediyurappa’s rivals.”

Yatni, MLA from Vijayapura, did not name the Union ministers from Karnataka who he alleged are attempting to bring down Yediyurappa as chief minister.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah used Yatnal’s statements in the House on Thursday to accuse the BJP of treating Yediyurappa like a “stepchild”.“Yatnal says two ministers are trying to topple Yediyurappa. I have sympathy for Yediyurappa. He is not being given a free hand to work for the state,’’ the Congress leader said at the beginning of a debate on Karnataka flood relief. “He (Yediyurappa) has become a stepchild for the BJP high command.”

The debate was allowed in the Assembly after protests by the Congress.

Last week, Yatni had said, “There are two power centres in BJP — one in Delhi and another in Bengaluru. We are victims of their fight…people are talking on these lines. You cannot finish Karnataka in order to finish off a person.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expression of concern over the floods in Bihar and no comment on the situation in Karnataka, which saw

severe flood situations in August, also drew sharp criticism from Yatni.

On October 4, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced release Rs 1,200 crore from the NDRF as flood relief for Karnataka.