Karnataka BJP MLA attempts suicide over alleged harassment of supporters

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Karnataka Sunday attempted suicide on the pretext of alleged harassment of his supporters by police, ANI reported. Goolihatti Shekhar of Hosadurga constituency tried to self-immolate himself in protest against the treatment meted out to his supporters by the town police.

Following the incident, he was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment and is currently known to be out of danger.

Shekhar alleged the police has falsely booked his supporters, charging them of being involved in illegal sand business. Claiming that his supporters were innocent, Shekhar tried to set himself ablaze in front of Hosadurga Police Station.

More details are awaited