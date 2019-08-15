Karnataka: BJP leader says BSY govt will fall if it fails to address needs of flood victims

Senior BJP leader and MLA Balachandra Jharkiholi has told flood-affected people in his constituency that the government in the state would be brought down if it fails to address needs of flood victims in the region.

The Arabhavi MLA said this after visiting a relief camp in Belagavi district where he was told about the collapse of a large number of houses. Balachandra, one of the four Jharkiholi brothers, later issued a statement that his remarks were not made seriously.

“I would have to bring down the government if it does not address the issue of constructing houses for the flood victims,” he was heard saying while talking to flood victims at the camp.

After his remarks were shared extensively on social media, Balachandra said his statement was only to console victims. “To console flood victims from the Tigadi village who were upset over the collapse of their houses, I said the government would fall if relief work is not implemented. I meant to say the government is with the people,” he said.

“Chief Minister Yediyurappa has been working well to provide flood relief and handling the crisis. The Centre is also supporting in providing relief,” he said, emphasising that he is a staunch supporter of the BJP. His remarks triggered speculation that they were made with the intent of ensuring a cabinet berth when the government is expanded.

Balachandra was one of 11 BJP rebels who attempted to bring down the BJP government in 2009 due to differences with the BJP veteran. His brother Ramesh, who was Congress MLA from Gokak, was one of the 15 rebels who recently triggered the collapse of the Congress-JDS government.