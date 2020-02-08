Karnataka BJP asks Muslim voters to keep ‘kaagaz’ ready for NPR exercise

BJP’s Karnataka unit tweeted a video of women in burqas showing voter IDs as they stand in a queue outside a Delhi polling booth. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter @BJP4Karnataka) BJP’s Karnataka unit tweeted a video of women in burqas showing voter IDs as they stand in a queue outside a Delhi polling booth. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter @BJP4Karnataka)

As Delhi went to polls on Saturday, where it recorded a turnout of over 60 per cent, BJP Karnataka shared a video of Muslim women voters standing in a polling booth to cast their franchise.

The Karnataka BJP captioned the video with a tinge of sarcasm, saying, “Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge Hum” — a slogan that emerged and gained popularity during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. “Kaagaz” has come to denote documents that establish identity.

“Keep the documents safe, you will need to show them again during NPR exercise,” the tweet read.

“Kaagaz Nahi Dikayenge Hum” ! ! ! Keep the documents safe, you will need to show them again during #NPR exercise.#DelhiPolls2020 pic.twitter.com/bEojjeKlwI — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 8, 2020

Ever since the contentious Citizenship law was passed in the Parliament, Delhi has seen numerous protests against the legislation in Muslim-dominated areas. In Shaheen Bagh, women have taken the lead in demonstrations against CAA, prompting similar sit-ins by women across the country.

As the protests against CAA, NPR and National Register of Citizens (NRC) have intensified, people cutting across religion and profession have adopted the slogan ‘Kaagaz Nahin Dikhayenge’, which translates to “we will not show our papers”.

