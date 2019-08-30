Karnataka BJP cell seeks new cattle slaughter prevention Bill

The BJP’s Cow Protection Cell in Karnataka has written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, seeking the re-introduction of a 2010 Bill for a total ban on cow slaughter in the state. The Bill had been shelved in 2013 after it did not receive the Governor’s assent.

Advertising

The BJP cell, in a letter to Yediyurappa, sought the re-introduction of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2010, passed in the state legislature in 2010 when the BJP was in power and Yediyurappa was CM.

The Bill, which made cow slaughter a cognizable offence and proposed stringent punishments, was put aside by the Congress, which came to power in 2013 with Siddaramaiah as chief minister. The Congress then reverted to the less stringent Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Animals Act, 1964, which allows cow slaughter with certain restrictions.

“As the chief minister in 2010, you tried to enact the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2010. The Governor did not give his assent for the law to come into force. The Siddaramaiah government subsequently withdrew the Bill,’’ the BJP cell stated in an August 27 letter to Yediyurappa.

Advertising

“Now the BJP is once again in power in Karnataka and the party in its manifesto for the state Assembly elections has stated the need for banning cow slaughter and introduction of a more stringent law than what was drafted in 2010. The government must examine the issue and introduce a Bill in the next session of the state legislature,” the letter says.

Under the law proposed by the BJP in 2010, the slaughter of cattle was designated as a cognizable offence — where arrests can be carried out without court warrants — with punishment ranging from one to seven years in jail, or fines from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The possession of beef was also designated a crime in the law proposed by the BJP. At present, the law allows the killing of cattle under certain conditions — old age, sickness and disease.