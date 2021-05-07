Karnataka: Biker dies after crashing into roadside shop

A thirty-year-old motorbike rider was killed on Friday after his bike lost control and crashed into a roadside shop in Karnataka’s Mangaluru.

According to Mangaluru police, the deceased has been identified as Prashant, a resident of Sharbath Katte in the city. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar confirmed that the accident took place on Friday morning.

“The deceased was working as a supervisor at Chethana Enterprises in Neermarga. The accident took place at Maryhill-Padavinangady Airport Road ar around 10.15 am,” Shankar said.

The police added that a case has been registered at Mangaluru Traffic East police station against a person who allegedly rode a scooter in a dangerous way that led to the accident. “While checking CCTV visuals from the area, we have found a scooter rider had come onto the main road from a bylane. The deceased had tried to bypass him during which lost control of the bike resulting in the fatal crash,” a police officer said.

Further, the officer added that the case was filed under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. “An investigation is underway,” the officer said.