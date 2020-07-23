Watch: Outraged over Covid patient’s death, relatives set ambulance on fire in Karnataka

The relatives of the Covid patient, who passed away on Wednesday, set an ambulance on fire outside the hospital premises. The relatives of the Covid patient, who passed away on Wednesday, set an ambulance on fire outside the hospital premises.

Outraged over the death of a coronavirus patient, relatives of the family set an ambulance on fire at Belagavi Institute of Medical Science and Hospital (BIMS) hospital in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Wednesday night.

The relatives of the 55-year-old man, who passed away on Wednesday, also gathered and pelted stones at the hospital building.

“The relatives damaged the hospital by pelting stone and also the ambulance on fir. According to the preliminary investigation, they also tried to attack the hospital staff. We have registered a case in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway,” a police inspector from APMC police station said.

WATCH: Angered over the death of a #COVID19 patient, relatives set an ambulance on fire at BIMS hospital in #Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Wednesday night. They also threw stones on the hospital @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/FMNjn3pxed — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) July 23, 2020

The police and fire department officials immediately rushed to the spot and blocked all roads leading to the hospital till the fire and the situation was brought under control.

According to the police, a constable present at the spot was also injured in the incident.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr. Thyagarajan, Belagavi city police commissioner, said, “It is an unfortunate incident. The patient’s relatives should not damage the public properties. Our medical staff is working very hard during these difficult times. We have registered a complaint against the people involved in the violence and appropriate action will be taken.”

“There was no one in the 108 ambulance when the miscreants set the vehicle on fire. There were 30 to 40 people present in the mob and as precautionary measures, we have deployed more police force around the hospital,” he added.

