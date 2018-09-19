Behind dissent in Congress, power struggle between wealthy, powerful leaders

Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy (Source: AP/File Photo) Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy (Source: AP/File Photo)

At a meeting with Karnataka’s Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday, the main demand put forward by Congress MLAs from Belagavi region, Satish and Ramesh Jharkiholi — the two brothers who are leading the latest dissidence in the Congress — was to keep senior Congress minister D K Shivakumar out of the administrative affairs of Belagavi, according to JD(S) sources.

The rebellion of the Jharkiholi brothers — sugar barons, who have till now had little political interest outside the confines of Belagavi district — is centred around the alleged interference by Shivakumar, state Minister for Irrigation and Medical Education, in their fiefdom.

On the surface, their dissent, which is threatening to destablise the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka, seems like a power struggle between two sets of wealthy and powerful Congress leaders nursing big political ambitions. Ramesh Jharkiholi has blamed Shivakumar’s alleged attempts to take control of administration of Belagavi district, using his close ally and Belagavi Rural MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar to transfer out local officials loyal to the Jharkiholis, as the primary cause of his dissent.

“It is an ego issue restricted to the affairs of Belagavi district. It does not have any bearing on the coalition government,’’ said a Congress source. Trouble began early this month when Ramesh Jharkiholi began seeing efforts by Hebbalkar to take control of the Primary Land Development bank in Belagavi as a threat. “We are not angry with the party. It is common for people to be disgruntled in a democratic set-up. The leaders have addressed our concerns,’’ Ramesh Jharkiholi said last week. He, however, added that “anything can happen in the next 15 days’’.

“We have our own faction. There have always been factions in the Congress. We have always been a part of the Congress. We have seven to eight MLAs with us,’’ he said on Monday.

The Congress and JD(S) have claimed that the rebellion has been blown out of proportion, and a faction in the BJP is fishing in troubled waters. “There is no question of dissidence. He (Ramesh) is a five-time Congress MLA and two-time minister. There are no major problems. He has raised various concerns, but has said that there is no question of leaving the party. He said a few things about Belagavi district and its administration,’’ KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said at a meeting with Ramesh Jharkiholi.

The arrival of former Congress chief minister Siddaramaiah on September 16 — after a tour of Europe during the fortnight when the brothers launched their rebellion — was expected to quell the dissent, since Satish Jharkiholi has a 26-year association with Siddaramaiah across parties. But talks held by Siddaramaiah with the Jharkiholis have reportedly failed to assuage the brothers.

“Nobody is leaving the Congress. They have not spoken against anyone. They have no differences with the government. The problem will be resolved by the party high command and party leaders,’’ Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday, after meeting Ramesh Jharkiholi even as his younger brother, Satish Jharkiholi, was summoned to New Delhi by the party high command.

Many in the state Congress believe that the Jharkiholi dissent is not really about Hebbalkar’s attempts to take control of the bank in Belagavi. “The Primary Land Development bank issue is a very minor reason for such a conflagration…There is something else at the root,’’ said a Congress leader.

Between them, Ramesh (58), who is the state minister for municipal administration, and Satish (56) declared a total wealth of about Rs 166 crore ahead of the 2018 Karnataka assembly polls. Shivakumar (55) reported assets worth Rs 840 crore. The Jharkiholis and Shivakumar were the targets of Income Tax raids in 2017.

Interestingly, Ramesh Jharkiholi, Shivakumar and Hebbalkar, president of the KPCC women’s wing, were, until recently, considered to be a team, while Satish drifted away following differences with his brother. With the Congress failing to douse the Jharkiholi revolt, there is speculation of the BJP exploiting the situation.

A meeting that Ramesh Jharkiholi had with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Satara has fuelled such talk. Jharkiholi has, however, said the meeting was to discuss matters related to his sugar business.

