Karnataka begins 2-layered hospitalisation system for Covid-19 patients

Citing “non-parity in services and specialisation” across these private hospitals, they have rejected the uniform rate card formula notified by the state government. (ANI/Representationla) Citing “non-parity in services and specialisation” across these private hospitals, they have rejected the uniform rate card formula notified by the state government. (ANI/Representationla)

With coronavirus cases increasing and major government hospitals designated for Covid-19 patients unable to accommodate fresh cases, the Karnataka government has introduced a new two-layer hospitalisation system. This includes shifting asymptomatic patients to special care centres instead of hospitals, and involving private hospitals to care for patients with moderate risk at prices fixed by the state.

The health and family welfare department issued a circular on Friday outlining the new SOP for treating Covid-19 patients on the basis of their classification into two categories depending on symptoms, age and comorbidity.

Those above the age of 60 who test positive, show symptoms and have comorbidities will only be eligible for admission to designated Covid-19 hospitals; the elderly and those below 60 with no symptoms but having only comorbidities will be moved to dedicated state health centres or private hospitals, and if further diagnosed as low risk will be moved to Covid care centres.

The Covid care centres will be set up outside of healthcare facilities by using public grounds, stadia and other infrastructure, according to the state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

The government’s Covid-19 ministerial task force has arrived at a price structure for private hospitals and a final decision will be taken by the cabinet, sources indicated.

Until now, all Covid-19 cases — symptomatic and asymptomatic — were being provided care free of cost in designated government hospitals in Karnataka. The new measures come in the wake of the cases in cities like Bengaluru surpassing the number of available beds at two main government hospitals designated for Covid-19 treatment in the past week.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd