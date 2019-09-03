DK Shivakumar arrest: Congress calls for Karnataka bandh tomorrow

The Karnataka Congress has called for a state-wide bandh on Wednesday, following the arrest of DK Sivakumar by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on Tuesday. The senior Congress leader was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) today, after the agency grilled him for the fifth day.

“In order to condemn the arrest of DK Shivakumar and the misuse of the Enforcement Directorate by the government, the Karnataka Congress has called for a state-wide bandh on September 4,” KPCC General secretary Sathyan Puthoor told indianexpress.com.

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and others based on a chargesheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department in a court here for alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.