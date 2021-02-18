Karnataka astrologer now accused of cheating businessman of Rs 91 cr

The astrologer, however, started avoiding him after receiving the funds, Ravi said. The is alleged to have happened between 2018 and 2020

An astrologer arrested by the Bengaluru Police for cheating a number of people including a former High Court judge and a senior politician has been now accused of swindling a real estate businessman of Rs 91 crore—the largest amount in the 14 cases against him.

In a complaint filed with the Bengaluru Police, Mysuru businessman Gururaj Ravi has claimed that astrologer Yuvaraj Swami approached him with an offer to jointly buy a disputed piece of property worth Rs 150 crore near the Bengaluru Airport and collected Rs 85 crore from him—but failed to deliver on the deal. Ravi said he paid Rs 6.50 crore through RTGS , and issued three cheques for Rs 25 crore each and one cheque for Rs 10 crore—in all amounting to Rs 85 crore. The astrologer, however, started avoiding him after receiving the funds, Ravi said. The is alleged to have happened between 2018 and 2020.

Yuvaraj Swami alias Sevalal, 52, is also accused of cheating retired judge B S Indrakala of Rs 8.27 crore and others—including a former BJP Rajya Sabha MP—to the tune of nearly Rs 30 crore by claiming links to top leaders of the political dispensations at the Centre and state.