Rape remark: Congress calls it ‘unacceptable’; BJP, NCW slam Karnataka MLA

The Congress on Friday ‘disapproved’ of the “exchange of highly objectionable and insensitive banter” between senior leader K R Ramesh Kumar and Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri. During the ongoing session on Thursday, Kumar had told Kageri, “There’s a saying… when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That’s exactly the position into which you are.” Kageri laughed in response.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala stated, “Speaker as custodian and senior legislators are expected to be role models & should desist from such unacceptable behaviour.” He added, “Congress Party disapproves the exchange of highly objectionable and insensitive banter between Karnataka Assembly Speaker and Sr. Congress MLA in the House.”

Congress Party disapproves the exchange of highly objectionable & insensitive banter between Karnataka Assembly Speaker & Sr. Congress MLA in the House. Speaker as custodian & Sr legislators are expected to be role models & should desist from such unacceptable behaviour. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 17, 2021

Sharing a clip of the exchange, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma said, “It is extremely sad and unfortunate that we still have public representatives who are misogynists and have horrible mindset towards women.”

“It’s really disgusting. If they sit in assemblies and speak like this how they must be behaving with women in their lives? (sic)” she added.

Opposition, Congress women MLAs slam slam Kumar

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday raked up the issue in Lok Sabha. Without taking the party’s name she said, “If you truly believe in the cause of women, first stand here and denounce that legislator who said that if you are raped, as a woman in the country you should enjoy it. Those men who stand in this Well today, go back to your political organisation and first bring to justice such a man, then we will see who speaks for women and children in this country.”

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi on Twitter asked, “Do Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi agree with this shameless comment? Will they demand his resignation?”

Watch: Senior Congress leader K R Ramesh Kumar and #Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri have sparked controversy after the former made a sexist comment in the ongoing #KarnatakaAssembly session in Belagavihttps://t.co/7o0PkmSTyH pic.twitter.com/ZbhiSJdPir — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) December 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Congress party’s Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar denounced the remarks made by her party’s MLA. She tweeted, “The House shall apologise to entire womanhood, every mother, sister and daughter of this nation for such an obnoxious and shameless behaviour.” Another Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy said, “This is just NOT ok. There needs to be an apology. (sic)”

Kumar apologises in Assembly

After his remark triggered outrage, the Ramesh Kumar tendered an apology. “…my intention was never to demean the prestige of this House or behave in an inferior way. I will not defend myself. I tender my sincere apology for my utterance during the proceedings of the house if it has hurt people from any part of the country.”

Speaking in the Assembly, he quoted Confucius’ famous saying: “To own a mistake, ends up in a single mistake. To deny a mistake amounts to multiple mistakes. People have already given their verdict and accordingly I am begging pardon.”

His apology was accepted by the Speaker, who “appealed to the members, especially women MLAs, not to drag the matter further and make it (a) big (issue).”

In an earlier tweet, Kumar had said, “It was not my intention to trivialise or joke about ‘rape!’ My sincerest apologies if I have offended you. But the situation in the House has deteriorated so much that I used that analogy! Will choose my words carefully in the future.”

— with PTI inputs