Karnataka anti-CAA protests: SC stays HC order granting bail to 22 held for arson

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered an interim stay on the Karnataka High Court order granting bail to 22 men arrested for arson and violence during the anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru on December 19, 2019.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant issued a notice on an appeal filed by the state government challenging the February 17 order of Justice John Michael Cunha.

Appearing for the state, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the accused were Popular Front of India (PFI) activists and that they had attacked the police, injuring nearly 54 personnel. He contended that the High Court had not considered the “clear evidence” produced by the prosecution to establish the role of the accused.

Granting bail, the High Court had said that the “material collected by the investigating agency does not contain any specific evidence as to the presence of any one of the petitioners at the spot; on the other hand, omnibus allegations are made against the Muslim crowd of 1,500-2,000, alleging that they were armed with weapons like stones, soda bottles and glass pieces. The photographs produced by learned SPP-I depict that hardly any member of the crowd were armed with weapons except one of them holding a bottle… On the other hand, photographs produced by the petitioners disclose that the policemen themselves were pelting stones on the crowd.”

It said that “in an offence involving large number of accused, identity and participation of each accused must be fixed with reasonable certainty. In the present cases, a perusal of the case records produced by the learned SPP-I indicate that the identity of the accused involved in the alleged incident appears to have been fixed on the basis of their affiliation to PFI and they being members of Muslim community.”

In its appeal, the state said the HC “has not considered the clear evidence produced by the prosecution by way of photographs, and mobile tower locations of each of the accused…The accused were properly identified in the said photographs… Inspite of the same, the Hon’ble High Court has observed that there is no material produced by the prosecution…”

