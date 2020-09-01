Karnataka and Goa allow bars to reopen

“Bars will be opened from tomorrow (Tuesday). I repeat, social distancing will be compulsory,” Sawant said while speaking to reporters here.

Bars will reopen in Karnataka and Goa from September 1.

Announcing the decision, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that social distancing will be compulsory. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government issued an order for reopening of bars and pubs at 50 per cent capacity.

This will be the first time bars will be allowed to open since the nationwide lockdown was put in place in March.

Other public places are also opening in the state, including public places of worship. Mosques have decided to reopen on September 1, with Association of All Goa Muslim Jamaats appealing to worshippers to maintain strict social distancing.

In Karnataka, all licensed liquor vendors including bars, pubs and microbreweries can sell liquor along with food with “up to 50 percent seating capacity”, the state excise department said in orders issued on Monday.

The state government had in June allowed bars and pubs to sell liquor stocks to buyers at retail prices while microbreweries were allowed to sell beer on takeaway basis.

