Karnataka: Amid resignation threat, BSY puts off call to bifurcate Ballari

KARNATAKA CHIEF Minister B S Yediyurappa has put off a decision to divide the state’s iron ore-rich district of Ballari into two halves following apprehensions of a rebellion by a section of Ballari MLAs who see the move as a political threat to them.

The decision to split Ballari district, which was scheduled to be taken up in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, was put off by Yediyurappa till the completion of a crucial by-election to 17 assembly seats in the state in December, including Hospet constituency in Ballari.

This followed a meeting Yediyurappa held with the elected representatives from Ballari on Wednesday, including the BJP’s Reddy brothers’ camp, who are opposed to the bifurcation, and Anand Singh, the disqualified Congress MLA from Hospet, who is now associated with the BJP and wants the division.

Ahead of the meeting, one of the members of the Reddy brothers’ camp — G Somashekhar Reddy — had warned of resignations of four MLAS, which could threaten the fragile majority the ruling BJP enjoys in the Karnataka Assembly.

The proposal for division of Ballari had been made by Anand Singh and others on the grounds that the current district headquarters — Ballari city — is inaccessible to people from the far corners of the district. In September, Yediyurappa had shown inclination to support the bifurcation of Ballari and directed the Chief Secretary to place a report at the next cabinet meeting.

It is necessary to create the new district since parts of the district are over 200 km from Ballari city, the current district headquarters, causing inconvenience to people, Yediyurappa had stated in his communication to the Chief Secretary.

A bandh was called by the Reddy brothers camp in Ballari on Monday to oppose the move, which is widely seen as being dictated by political motives to sideline state Health Minister

B Sreeramulu and Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, who is the minister in charge of the Ballari district in the state government. “What would happen to the government if four BJP MLAs were to resign over this issue? The CM must give a hearing to all the MLAs of Ballari,” BJP MLA Somashekhar Reddy had said last week.