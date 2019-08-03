Thinking of quitting politics, now want space in people’s hearts: HD Kumaraswamy

A week after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka collapsed with the defeat in the trust vote on July 23, former state chief minister HD Kumaraswamy Saturday said he might quit politics. “I’m thinking of going away from politics. I came to politics accidentally. I became CM accidentally. God gave me opportunity to become CM twice. I wasn’t there to satisfy anyone. In 14 months I did good work towards state’s development. I’m satisfied,” Kumaraswamy told ANI.

The Janata dal (Secular) leader mulled over calling an end to his political career while expressing concerns over the prevalent politics in the country. “I’m observing where today’s politics is going. It’s not for good people, it’s about caste infatuation. Don’t bring in my family. I’m done. Let me live in peace. I don’t have to continue in politics. I did good when I was in power. I want space in people’s heart,” he was quoted as saying.

After at least five failed attempts over the last 14 months to topple the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, the Opposition BJP finally tasted success last week by defeating a confidence motion moved by then chief minister Kumaraswamy by six votes in a House where 20 coalition MLAs remained absent.

Three days after the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka collapsed after being defeated in a trust vote, state BJP president B S Yediyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister amidst allegations of Congress-JD(S) leaders about BJP securing MLAs through unfair means.