Toggle Menu
Thinking of quitting politics, now want space in people’s hearts: HD Kumaraswamyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/karnataka-after-government-collapse-ex-cm-kumaraswamy-talks-about-quitting-politics-5875581/

Thinking of quitting politics, now want space in people’s hearts: HD Kumaraswamy

"I'm observing where today's politics is going. It's not for good people, it's about caste infatuation. Don't bring in my family. I'm done. Let me live in peace. I don't have to continue in politics. I did good when I was in power. I want space in people's heart," Kumaraswamy said.

congress jds lose trust vote, karnataka floor test, Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy trust vote, karnataka trust vote, Yeddyurappa, karnataka floor test results, floor test in karnataka, floor test karnataka 2019, karnataka govt crises, karnataka news, karnataka mla resign, Indian express
The Janata dal (Secular) leader mulled over calling an end to his political career while expressing concerns over the prevalent politics in the country. (Photo: PTI)

A week after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka collapsed with the defeat in the trust vote on July 23, former state chief minister HD Kumaraswamy Saturday said he might quit politics. “I’m thinking of going away from politics. I came to politics accidentally. I became CM accidentally. God gave me opportunity to become CM twice. I wasn’t there to satisfy anyone. In 14 months I did good work towards state’s development. I’m satisfied,” Kumaraswamy told ANI.

The Janata dal (Secular) leader mulled over calling an end to his political career while expressing concerns over the prevalent politics in the country. “I’m observing where today’s politics is going. It’s not for good people, it’s about caste infatuation. Don’t bring in my family. I’m done. Let me live in peace. I don’t have to continue in politics. I did good when I was in power. I want space in people’s heart,” he was quoted as saying.

After at least five failed attempts over the last 14 months to topple the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, the Opposition BJP finally tasted success last week by defeating a confidence motion moved by then chief minister Kumaraswamy by six votes in a House where 20 coalition MLAs remained absent.

Three days after the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka collapsed after being defeated in a trust vote, state BJP president B S Yediyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister amidst allegations of Congress-JD(S) leaders about BJP securing MLAs through unfair means.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Unnao rape case: CBI questions expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in UP prison
2 Govt to prepare National Population Register to lay foundation for pan-India NRC
3 Top news today evening: Uncertainty in Kashmir Valley following suspension of Amarnath Yatra, heavy rain expected in Mumbai, and more