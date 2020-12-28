Karnataka: 25 Regional Transport Offices likely to procure driving simulators soon

Training will be provided on various aspects including basic driving skills, following traffic signals and speed limits, how to drive during peak/busy hours, and awareness on understanding pedestrian safety among other factors. (Representational image)

In a bid to offer training to people obtaining driving licence for cars in Karnataka, 25 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the state are likely to get driving simulators soon.

A recent tender call issued by the Karnataka State Road Safety Authority has mentioned the installation of light motor vehicle (LMV) simulators with a corresponding call for trained instructors.

Confirming the same, a senior official at the Department of Transport said that training will be provided on various aspects including basic driving skills, following traffic signals and speed limits, how to drive during peak/busy hours, and awareness on understanding pedestrian safety among other factors.

“However, we are yet to decide when the use of simulators should be put in place — either before issuing driving licence or after it. Discussions are on with experts to decide whether simulator tests should be made mandatory. Our aim is to ensure that each person with a driving licence gets on to the vehicle with proper awareness of road safety rules and possible real-life scenarios. To begin with, these simulators will be installed in 25 RTOs across the state,” the official explained.

As per the tender notification, each simulator is expected to display road scenarios from the Indian environment, closed body-type cabinet, and a similar form and function of the most commonly used LMV variant in the country.

Meanwhile, transport expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar suggested that simulators can be used before issuing driving licence but with proper guidelines on how it shall be considered. “It is good to create a real-life awareness of our roads which witness the movement of stray animals, humps, turns, traffic signals, and such as it would help a fresher be well prepared before taking his/her vehicle out. However, it should be done in a proper way with a set error-rate that is allowed similar to how learner’s license is constituted,” he said.

He added that guidelines on the same should be issued and circulated to all candidates appearing for the test. “Use of simulators can be made compulsory for all but it should not be used as a tactic by motor vehicle inspectors to threaten candidates of failure to collect bribes,” he highlighted.

Earlier this year, traffic cops in Bengaluru began summoning motorists found to be breaking rules repeatedly to take a simulator test apart from the regular outdoor driving test to obtain their vehicle and driving license seized while caught for violations. Those failing thrice in such tests — which requires each candidate to score at least 60 out of 100 marks — were enlisted by the cops suggesting license suspension to the concerned RTO.