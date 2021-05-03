Karnataka: 24 die allegedly due to Oxygen crisis in Chamarajanagar

"The cylinders were supposed to come from Mysuru but there was some glitch," Kumar said. (Representational)

As many as 24 patients who were being treated for Covid-19 in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district died in the last 24 hours due to its general hospital running out of medical oxygen.

Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner, Dr MR Ravi said that 23 people died in government hospitals, one person died in a private hospital. “We can’t say whether all have died due to lack of oxygen,” he added

Meanwhile, District in-charge and Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar has sought a detailed report from the administration. Kumar said “I have asked the administration for a detailed report on the exact reason for the death. If any official negligence is found guilty he will face strict action.

The family members of the deceased have staged a protest in front of the hospital demanding action against the officials.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said he has spoken to Chamarajanagar district commissioner over the incident and has also called an emergency Cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar called the incident a case of criminal negligence which has led to death of people in the state .

“Criminal negligence has led to these 24 deaths in Karnataka. Why do CM @BSYBJP & Minister @mla_sudhakar keep lying everyday saying there is enough oxygen? Is there no accountability? How many more will be ‘killed’ because the Govt can’t supply Oxygen?,” he questioned the government in a tweet.

