Karnataka: 16 lakh corona warriors including healthcare workers to be vaccinated initial phase

The vaccine will be administered in two doses. After the first dose, another dose will be administered after 28 days. So immunity will be developed after 45 days.

More than 16 lakh people in the state will be administered vaccines in the initial phase including healthcare workers and frontline staff, said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

“The two vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield developed by Indian companies will be given free of cost to three crore people in the initial phase and the entire cost will be borne by the centre,” he said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a Video conference with CMs of all states in which Sudhakar was also present along with Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Speaking to the media after the Video conference, Dr.K.Sudhakar said that about 16 lakh corona warriors including police personnel, the staff of rural development department in the state will be administered the vaccine in the initial phase.

So one has to be careful until 45 days,” Dr. Sudhakar explained.

“There is no need to panic about the safety of vaccines. The vaccine has undergone clinical trials and it is safe. The state is fully prepared to begin the vaccination drive and the centre will supply additional walk-in freezers. Vaccination will begin from 16 January,” he added.

The second phase vaccine will be administered to people aged above 50 years and other vulnerable groups, according to the minister.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru city’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Gaurav Gupta on Monday inspected Dasappa hospital, which is a part of the BBMP’s vaccine storage centres in the City.

After inspection, Gupta said 1.71 lakh health workers are identified and will get the vaccine in the first phase. While inspecting he was apprised of how the vaccine will be stored, procured and dispersed to all the centres. He was informed by the officials that per ice line refrigerator can store 45,000 vaccine vials. In Dasappa hospital facility nine ice line refrigerators have been set up and also 141 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) have been converted to cold chain points where the vaccine will be administered and in all 141 PHC also ice line refrigerators have been set up, BBMP statement said.

Gupta was informed that the vials will be transferred from the storage points to the PHCs in cold store boxes in designated vehicles. This will ensure that they are kept untouched in particular set temperatures till they are administered to health care workers.