Karnataka: 130 taken into custody for rave party in Hassan district

Police have taken 130 people into custody for allegedly participating in a rave party at an estate on the outskirts of Alur taluk in the district, official sources said on Sunday.

The police, acting on a tip-off, raided the spot on Saturday night and seized liquor, ganja and other narcotic substances from the premises, the sources said.

Attendees of the party include people from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Goa and other places. The vehicles of the attendees have also been seized.

The owner of the estate has been arrested and cases have been registered, they said.

With the government imposing night curfew in Bengaluru and seven other district headquarters, people are said to have gathered at the estate for the party.

Blood tests have been done and further action would follow, sources said adding that COVID-19 norms have also been violated.