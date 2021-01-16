Karnataka: 13 dead after minibus collides with truck

According to police, a group of 17 women — all of whom had studied at St Paul’s Convent in Davangere — were travelling to Goa for a trip in the minibus. (Representational)

At least 13 people were killed and eight were injured after a minibus collided head-on with a truck on the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road in north Karnataka on Friday morning, police said.

According to police, a group of 17 women — all of whom had studied at St Paul’s Convent in Davangere — were travelling to Goa for a trip in the minibus.

“The tempo (minibus) had left Davengere at around 3 am. When it reached near Ittigatti cross, located about 8 km from Dharwad city, at around 7 am, it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction,” said an officer from Dharwad Rural Police.

“According to a preliminary investigation, all 17 women are classmates. They go for a trip every year. This year, they had planned to go to Goa and one among them was a doctor,” police said later in the evening.

The drivers of both vehicles have also died, police said. The injured were shifted to a local hospital in Hubballi. Later in the evening, one of the injured passengers — a 47-year-old woman — was airlifted to Bengaluru. Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Shalini Nalawad, founder-director of ICATT Air Ambulances said, the patient was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment. “The patient sustained head injuries, we were giving her constant care… Her condition is stable,” she added.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Prime Minister Narendra took to Twitter to express grief over the incident.

In a tweet in Kannada, Yediyurappa expressed shock and grief over the tragedy and said officials had been asked to investigate the cause of the accident and submit a report soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter saying: “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Karnataka’s Dharwad district. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured.”

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police officials said.