Karnataka: 11 students arrested for alleged ragging in Mangaluru college

Eleven students were arrested for allegedly ragging five freshers of Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences in Ullal near Mangaluru. Those arrested are pursuing courses in B.Sc (Physiotherapy) and B.Sc (Nursing).

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “All the arrested were natives of Kerala and had allegedly ragged five freshers from their state by assaulting them. Apart from this, the victims alleged that the arrested students had asked them to have a hair cut and remove their moustaches.”

The incident occurred in a nursing and physiotherapy students’ hostel at Deralakatte in Ullal. According to the police commissioner, the arrested had allegedly forced some students to count matchsticks in a matchbox and made other students measure the hostel room using matchsticks.

“Those who refused to follow their orders were assaulted and locked in a hostel room and also they had threatened juniors against reporting this incident to the management of the institute or others,” he added.

“After interrogating 18 students in this connection, we have arrested 11 students,” N Shashi Kumar said, adding they had been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 116 of the Karnataka Education Act.