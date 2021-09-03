Karnataka: 10 days on, little headway in probe into rape-murder

Ten days after a 30-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped and murdered in a village in Karnataka’s Tumkur district, police are yet to make any headway in the investigation.

The Tumkur case is solely dependent on ground information, unlike the Mysuru rape-murder case, which took place on the same day, made headlines and where police managed to nab the accused through mobile phone location information and witness account, police sources said.

“This probe cannot be compared with the Mysuru case as no mobile phones were active at the location and there are no witnesses or victims alive to share even a word of information. We are suspecting that someone who is known (to the victim) or lives in neighbouring villages might have committed the crime,” a police officer said.

The Kythasandra police had initially filed a murder and robbery case but later added rape charges after a post-mortem examination. A gold chain worth Rs 30,000 that was with the victim was also missing.

The woman was a mother of two.

District SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad told The Indian Express: “I cannot divulge how the investigation is progressing, but seven teams have been formed to nab the accused.”