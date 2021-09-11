Karnal standoff: Farmers’ meet with govt ends on ‘positive note’, next round of talks today

WHILE THE gherao of Karnal’s mini secretariat continues, a meeting between Haryana government officers and farmer leaders held Friday ended on a “positive note”. The next round of talks will be held at 9 am on Saturday.

This was the third time talks took place between farmer leaders and government officers.

From the government side, Additional Chief Secretary Devender Singh and local administrative officers participated in the meeting while BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni and other farmer leaders were there to put forth the views of the protesters.

The farmers are demanding suspension of former Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha for his controversial order to police to “break heads” of protesters if they break the cordon. They are also demanding compensation for the family of a farmer who had sustained injuries in the lathicharge and later died of a heart attack. Cancellation of the FIR lodged against the farmers is another demand of the protesters.

Farmer leaders feel the matter is likely to be resolved during Saturday’s meeting.

Meanwhile, farmers laid siege around the BJP office in Jind for five hours Friday when they came to know that party leaders were holding a meeting there. The farmers had reached the BJP office breaking police barricade which was installed to halt their movement. They lifted the siege only when the police managed the safe exit of BJP leaders from the venue.

In another part of the state, farmer Jogender Chokkar, climbed atop a 40-ft electricity tower in Samalkha town of Panipat district Friday, demanding SDM Sinha’s suspension. After a lot of persuasion by BKU leaders and officials, he was brought down.