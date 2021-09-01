Haryana: IAS officer, who ordered cops to beat up protesters, transferred out of Karnal

Karnal sub-divisional Magistrate Ayush Sinha, who was recently caught on camera instructing policemen to beat up protesters and not to let anyone breach the security cordon without a “broken head”, has been transferred by the Haryana government.

The state government, in an order released on Wednesday, stated that Sinha would now be posted as the additional secretary to the government of Haryana in the Citizen Resources Information Department (CMID).

In a video clip which was captured during the farmers’ protest in Haryana on Saturday, Sinha was heard instructing a group of policemen: “Utha utha ke maarna peeche sabko (hit them hard)… We shall not allow this cordon to be breached. We have enough force available. We haven’t slept for the past two days. But you have come here after taking some sleep… Mere paas ek bhi banda nikal ke nahi aana chahiye. Agar aaye toh sar foota hua hona chahiye uska. Clear hai aapko (No one should break the cordon and reach me. If someone does, make sure he has a broken head. Hope this is clear).”

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while reacting to Sinha’s controversial instructions, later said, “Although the officer’s choice of words was not correct, strictness had to be maintained to ensure law and order situation there was kept under check.”

On Tuesday, Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan sought a detailed report from Karnal Deputy Commissioner on Saturday’s police lathicharge on protesting farmers in the district.

Sources told the Indian Express that Vardhan had asked Karnal Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav to seek comments of Ayush Sinha.

Earlier, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had said that the government would certainly take action against him. Chautala had said: “I am pained from yesterday’s incident, the way statements that don’t meet ethical standards of an IAS officer were given by an IAS officer. Action will be initiated against him as per framework of time.”

The Deputy CM had also said: “I feel that he doesn’t fulfil the oath that an officer takes to maintain his ethical standards. Uske uppar jo karwai hogi wo sarkar jarur karegi (The government will certainly take deserving action against him)”.