Karnal Kisan Mahapanchayat Live Updates: Farmers’ meet with govt ends on ‘positive note’, next round of talks today

Farmers continue to gherao the mini secretariat in Karnal on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Mobile internet and SMS services were restored across Karnal on Friday even though the farmers continued to gherao the mini-secretariat there. "As of now, there is no plan to suspend the services again," Assistant District PRO Raghubir Singh was quoted as saying by news agency <em>ANI.</em>

However, leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha said they would continue their siege of the mini-Secretariat in the town. “The administration appears to be working on directions from (state capital) Chandigarh. We are ready for the long haul,” said Rakesh Tikait, leader of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU). BKU Haryana chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni, too, said they would continue the siege.

The key issue that led to the breakdown of talks, which lasted three hours, was the demand for action against former SDM Ayush Sinha, according to SKM, which is the umbrella body of farmers’ unions that has been leading the movement against the Centre’s new farm laws over the last nine months.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HzcLZbUO6Mg]

Addressing a gathering after Wednesday’s talks, Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav said that while they sought action against the officer, the administration asked them to focus on compensation. “We told them that it’s a question of our honour and we can collect enough compensation on our own,” Yadav said.