Karnal Kisan Mahapanchayat Live Updates: Farmers’ meet with govt ends on ‘positive note’, next round of talks today

Kisan Mahapanchayat in Karnal Today Live Coverage: While the gherao of Karnal’s mini secretariat continues, a meeting between Haryana government officers and farmer leaders held Friday ended on a “positive note”. The next round of talks are presently underway.
This was the third time talks took place between farmer leaders and government officers. From the government side, Additional Chief Secretary Devender Singh and local administrative officers participated in the meeting while BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni and other farmer leaders were there to put forth the views of the protesters.
Mobile internet and SMS services were restored across Karnal on Friday even though the farmers continued to gherao the mini-secretariat there. “As of now, there is no plan to suspend the services again,” Assistant District PRO Raghubir Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Read the full report here.