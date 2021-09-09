Karnal Kisan Mahapanchayat Live Updates: Farmers continue to gherao mini secretariat, net & SMS services suspended

Kisan Mahapanchayat in Karnal Today Live Coverage: With no breakthrough in the talks held in Karnal between the Haryana government and farm leaders protesting against the police crackdown 11 days ago, leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha said they would continue their siege of the mini-Secretariat in the town. “The administration appears to be working on directions from (state capital) Chandigarh. We are ready for the long haul,” said Rakesh Tikait, leader of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU). BKU Haryana chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni, too, said they would continue the siege.

The key issue that led to the breakdown of talks, which lasted three hours, was the demand for action against former SDM Ayush Sinha, according to SKM, which is the umbrella body of farmers’ unions that has been leading the movement against the Centre’s new farm laws over the last nine months.

Addressing a gathering after Wednesday’s talks, Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav said that while they sought action against the officer, the administration asked them to focus on compensation. “We told them that it’s a question of our honour and we can collect enough compensation on our own,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij told reporters that everyone has the right to protest and raise their voice in a democracy. “Whatever their (farmers) demands are, our officers are talking to them. The talks are ongoing,” he said.