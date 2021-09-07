Karnal Kisan Mahapanchayat Live Updates: Haryana farmers reach Karnal in large numbers, district administration invites SKM leaders for talks

Kisan Mahapanchayat in Karnal Today Live Coverage: Amid heavy rainfall on Tuesday, Haryana farmers have started reaching Karnal on Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s call to gherao mini-secretariat. Karnal also happens to be the constituency represented by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The protesters plan to march for 3.5 kms, from the anaj mandi to the mini-secretariat, to voice their demands. Heavy police deployment has been made on this route since this morning.

In another development, the Karnal district administration has invited SKM leaders for talks, just as they gather to start marching towards the mini-secretariat. Farmers have said that they are open for talks. Therefore, a 11-member delegation of farmer leaders will be going to hold talks with the district administration soon.

To maintain law and order, Haryana has also suspended mobile internet services in Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat districts from 12:00 am Tuesday to midnight 24 hours later (11.59 pm). As many as 40 companies of security forces, including 10 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), have been deployed in the town. Wary of the situation escalating, Karnal Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits the assembly of five or more people

The police have also issued a traffic advisory for motorists, especially travelling on the NH-44 (Ambala-New Delhi stretch).

Today’s protest comes a day after Muzaffarnagar mahapanchayat, where farmers protesting against the three farm laws gave a call to campaign against the BJP.