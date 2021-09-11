Haryana farmers call off protest after govt assures of inquiry into Karnal episode, SDM Ayush Sinha’s role

The ongoing deadlock between farmers and district administration of Karnal ended with the state government and farmer union leaders reaching an amicable resolution in the fourth round of meeting held Saturday morning.

The state government has assured farmer union leaders that an inquiry committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of a retired judge who will conduct a probe into the August 28 Karnal incident and the role of IAS officer Ayush Sinha.

Till the completion of the inquiry, Sinha will remain on leave.

The government also assured farmers that two family members of the farmer Sushil Kajal (the farmer who died after the August 28 police lathicharge at Bastara toll plaza) will be given a job.

Although the farmers had also been demanding financial compensation for Kajal’s family, no such assurance was given as of now.

After the meeting between the state government’s representative, a senior IAS officer Devender Singh, and farmer union leaders led by Gurnam Singh Chadhuni, a joint press conference by both sides was held in Karnal where it was announced that the dharna was being called off.

“The state government has accepted our demand that the IAS officer’s role will be probed by a retired high court judge so that if he indicts the officer, it will have a bigger impact,” Chadhuni said in the press conference.

IAS officer Devender Singh added, “Farmers are our brothers. We have reached a respectable and amicable solution on all the demands that were raised.”