Indian govt has blocked my entry into country, blacklisted without reason: New Zealand blogger Karl Rock

Popular YouTuber Karl Rock alleged that the Indian government has blocked his entry into the country and added his name to the blacklist, separating him from his wife and family in Delhi.

Originally from New Zealand, Rock said that he has not been provided with a reason why his name was added to the blacklist.

In a Twitter post, tagging New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Rock said, “Dear Jacinda Ardern, the Govt. of India has blocked me from entering India separating me from my wife and family in Delhi. They blacklisted me without telling me, giving reasons, or letting me reply.”

Rock, who has over 17,00,000 subscribers on his travel YouTube channel where he explores various cities in India, has been living with his wife, Manisha, and her family in Rohini for the past few years.

“I left India to go travel Dubai and Pakistan in October 2020, and upon leaving, they cancelled my visa at the airport. They wouldn’t tell me why,” Rock wrote in a blog post, adding that when he applied for a new visa, he was told that he has been blacklisted.

“During this time we’ve written to the Home Ministry multiple times, Manisha tried to speak with them at their office in Delhi, we’ve written to the High Commissioner of India in New Zealand. But His Excellency ignored me, even when I turned up to his office with my wife’s Covid positive report,” he wrote.

Alleging that he has been through a lot of separation trauma, Rock said he will be moving to the Delhi High Court to find out the reason behind being blacklisted and request removal.

Last year in July, Karl was parised by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he donated plasma at a Delhi government plasma bank during the first Covid wave.