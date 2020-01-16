Milind Deora says Sanjay Raut’s remark on Indira Gandhi meeting Karim Lala ‘ill-informed’

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut (right) says Indira Gandhi used to visit Karim Lala; Congress leader Milind Deora hits back saying she never compromised on India’s national security. Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut (right) says Indira Gandhi used to visit Karim Lala; Congress leader Milind Deora hits back saying she never compromised on India’s national security.

A day after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that Indira Gandhi used to visit Mumbai underworld don Karim Lala, Congress leader Milind Deora Thursday hit back arguing that the late prime minister was “a true patriot who never compromised on India’s national security”. He demanded Raut withdraw his “ill-informed” statement.

“Indira ji was a true patriot who never compromised on India’s national security. As former Congress president, I demand that Sanjay Raut ji withdraws his ill-informed statement,” Deora said. “Political leaders must show restraint before distorting the legacies of deceased Prime Ministers.”

During a function Wednesday, when Raut was asked about his days as a crime reporter in Mumbai, he said: “(Underworld don) Haji Mastan used to visit Mantralaya and was treated as an honoured guest. Indira Gandhi used to visit Karim Lala. Those were the days of the underworld dons. Today Mumbai is not like that.

“I don’t think she (Indira Gandhi) met him because he was an underworld don. Lala was a respected figure in the Pathan community. Therefore, Pathans across the country used to come and meet him. And so did leaders and prominent personalities,” Raut said. He even claimed Jawaharlal Nehru had met Karim Lala.

Karim Lala, born as Abdul Karim Sher Khan in Afghanistan’s Kunar province, was a notorious underworld don who operated liquor dens, gambling and extortion rackets from the sixties to the early eighties. He was the leader of what was called the ‘Pathan Gang’.

