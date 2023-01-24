Kargil war veteran alleges Jharkhand police levelled false charges to arrest him

Out on bail after spending over 15 days in prison, an ex-Army man, who served during the Kargil war, has alleged that he was assaulted by a police officer and arrested on “false charges” for performing his duty as a security guard.

Former Havildar Ashok Yadav, 44, who is currently employed as a guard at Punjab National Bank’s main branch in Deoghar district of Jharkhand, was arrested for allegedly attacking Inspector Ratan Singh, posted at Town police station, on January 2, when the officer had gone to the bank with his team for routine checking. The ex-serviceman, however, said he had only stopped some policemen from entering the bank premises with their arms.

Narrating his ordeal to The Indian Express, Yadav said he had been asked by the bank officials to keep a check on all the visitors entering the premises. “The Inspector had already gone inside the bank and I only stopped his subordinates from entering with their arms. The reason was that I had been warned by people that sometimes robbers too come inside in the guise of police… The Inspector got angry and started beating me and dragging me on the floor. I did not assault anyone. Main vardi mein apne logon ke upar haath nahi utha sakta (I cannot raise a hand against my people in uniform), he said.

Yadav was arrested for “assaulting and stopping a government servant from discharging his duty” and sent to jail. According to court records, when the policemen were going towards the chamber of the bank manager, Yadav allegedly “behaved in a derogatory manner and engaged in a scuffle, which led to his (Inspector’s) dress (uniform) buttons being broken”.

A Deogarh court on Friday granted bail to Yadav. Meanwhile, another court in the district is scheduled to hear on January 24 an anticipatory bail plea filed by Inspector Singh in a case of attempt to murder, among other charges, lodged against him over the same incident.

The cases have pitted two groups of security personnel — Army veterans and serving policemen against each other in the district.

Videos of the incident that went viral on social media triggered protests by bank officials and ex-servicemen, who alleged that it was the police officer who had thrashed the ex-Army man.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s office said an order was issued to the Deputy Inspector General of Police to investigate the matter promptly, following which the police officer was suspended from duty.

Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said the FIR against the Inspector was registered at the instance of the bank manager. “In this case, the police had committed excesses and after a preliminary investigation, Ratan Singh was booked. Despite conducting several exercises in sensitising police officers this incident has occurred, which prima facie is the fault of the police. A few months ago, I had asked all police personnel to watch the movie Jai Bhim — on police bias and state excesses just to sensitise them, but still there was an incident. It could not be tolerated,” he said.

Deoghar Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Jat said, “We have suspended Ratan Singh and an investigation is underway.” Meanwhile, Singh, fearing arrest, has filed the anticipatory bail plea.

The Jharkhand Police Association has alleged that Inspector Singh was only doing his duty and Yadav had misbehaved with him, leading to the incident. They are demanding revocation of the officer’s suspension and a thorough investigation into the matter.

Expressing disappointment over the entire episode, Yadav said: “I served during the Kargil war and was also posted in Kashmir for a long time… This is how the system has repaid me for serving my country.”