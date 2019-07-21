Rajnath Singh: Won’t let pride and honour of our jawans be harmed

Paying homage to the fallen soldiers of Kargil war, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said he would do his best to ensure that pride and honour of defence personnel were not harmed.

Advertising

“I can only say this from my side that I will do my best and whatever is possible to ensure that no harm comes to the honour, pride and esteem of our jawans,” Singh said.

Addressed a gathering of war veterans and Kargil war widows at an event to commemorate 20 years of “Operation Vijay”, Singh said a man could compromise with other things, but not with his pride and honour.

“Whatever we can do to honour our martyrs is less. We honour them and salute the war widows present here. We feel proud of our soldiers,” the defence minister said.

Advertising

“That pride (‘swabhiman’) could be personal, social or nationalistic (‘rashtriya swabhiman’). It was with this sense of pride that 18-year-olds and 20-year-olds had embraced the gallows during the freedom struggle,” Singh further said.

The programme, organised by the Veterans India at a packed NCC Auditorium in Delhi Cantonment, was attended by Jawaharlal Nehru University’s vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

On Saturday, Singh said a resolution of the Kashmir issue was on the cards and no power on Earth could stop it. “Kashmir samasya ka hal jaldi hi hone wala hai (resolution of the Kashmir issue will take place soon),” he said before inaugurating a 1,000-m bridge over Ujh river in Jammu’s Kathua district. “Agar baat cheet se nahi, to kaisey, humey achhi tarah maloom hai (If not through talks, then how, we know very well),” he added.