Toggle Menu
Rajnath Singh: Won’t let pride and honour of our jawans be harmedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kargil-war-rajnath-singh-indian-army-5840501/

Rajnath Singh: Won’t let pride and honour of our jawans be harmed

Addressed a gathering of war veterans and Kargil war widows at an event to commemorate 20 years of "Operation Vijay", Singh said a man could compromise with other things, but not with his pride and honour.

rajnath singh, defence minister rajnath singh, kargil war, kargil war 20 years, kargil war martyrs, kargil war soldiers, Kargil war memorial, Jammu and Kashmir Kargil war memorial, 2 Kargil victory, Indian Express news, latest mews
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage at Kargil War Memorial in Drass sector of Kargil district on Saturday. (PTI)

Paying homage to the fallen soldiers of Kargil war, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said he would do his best to ensure that pride and honour of defence personnel were not harmed.

“I can only say this from my side that I will do my best and whatever is possible to ensure that no harm comes to the honour, pride and esteem of our jawans,” Singh said.

Addressed a gathering of war veterans and Kargil war widows at an event to commemorate 20 years of “Operation Vijay”, Singh said a man could compromise with other things, but not with his pride and honour.

“Whatever we can do to honour our martyrs is less. We honour them and salute the war widows present here. We feel proud of our soldiers,” the defence minister said.

Advertising
Rajnath Singh, Rajnath Singh on Kargil war, Kargil war memorial, Jammu and Kashmir Kargil war memorial, 20 years of Kargil, Kargil war, Kargil victory, Indian Express news, latest mews
Rajnath Singh commenced his visit by laying a wreath in memory of the gallant martyrs of Operation Vijay at the iconic Kargil War Memorial. (PTI)

“That pride (‘swabhiman’) could be personal, social or nationalistic (‘rashtriya swabhiman’). It was with this sense of pride that 18-year-olds and 20-year-olds had embraced the gallows during the freedom struggle,” Singh further said.

The programme, organised by the Veterans India at a packed NCC Auditorium in Delhi Cantonment, was attended by Jawaharlal Nehru University’s vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath Singh on Kargil war, Kargil war memorial, Jammu and Kashmir Kargil war memorial, 20 years of Kargil, Kargil war, Kargil victory, Indian Express news, latest mews
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh, Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat and army personnel pose for a group photo, at Drass sector of Kargil district. (PTI)

On Saturday, Singh said a resolution of the Kashmir issue was on the cards and no power on Earth could stop it. “Kashmir samasya ka hal jaldi hi hone wala hai (resolution of the Kashmir issue will take place soon),” he said before inaugurating a 1,000-m bridge over Ujh river in Jammu’s Kathua district. “Agar baat cheet se nahi, to kaisey, humey achhi tarah maloom hai (If not through talks, then how, we know very well),” he added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Jharkhand: Three-time Lok Sabha MP A K Roy dies at 90
2 Kerala CM asks MEA to secure release of Indians onboard seized British vessel
3 CM Devendra Fadnavis embarks on Maha Janadesh Yatra from August 1