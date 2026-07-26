Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi, President Murmu, LoP pay tributes to 1999 war heroes

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to mark India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War, when the Indian Army, under Operation Vijay, recaptured strategic positions occupied by Pakistani intruders along the Line of Control in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readJul 26, 2026 10:52 AM IST
Kargil WarDefence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to the ‘Kargil War’ martyrs at the National War Memorial on the 26th anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tributes to the soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War, remembering their courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the nation salutes the extraordinary courage and dedication of the armed forces.

“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, our nation expresses gratitude to the brave soldiers for their extraordinary courage and commitment towards securing India. Their valour in the face of the most formidable conditions will forever remain a source of national pride,” Modi posted on X.

President Murmu said the nation would remain forever indebted to the soldiers who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland.

“On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay humble tribute to those valiant warriors who laid down their lives for the protection of our motherland. Their unparalleled valour, unwavering resolve, and unparalleled patriotism stand as exemplary models of our army’s glorious traditions. The nation shall forever remain indebted to them. The saga of valour of those heroic warriors will continue to inspire future generations to tread the path of national service and steadfast duty,” she said.

Defence Minister lays wreath at the Kargil War Memorial

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena was also present at the memorial. In a post on X,  Singh later recalled the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers.

“The intent of infiltrators hasn’t changed, and even today it adopts tools like a proxy war or infiltration,” Singh said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute the war heros of Kargil. ‘The nation will forever remain indebted to your courage, valor, and supreme sacrifice’, Gandhi wrote in a post on X. 

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to mark India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil War, when the Indian Army, under Operation Vijay, recaptured strategic positions occupied by Pakistani intruders along the Line of Control in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir after weeks of intense high-altitude fighting.

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