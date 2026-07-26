Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi, President Murmu, LoP pay tributes to 1999 war heroes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to the ‘Kargil War’ martyrs at the National War Memorial on the 26th anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tributes to the soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War, remembering their courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the nation salutes the extraordinary courage and dedication of the armed forces.

“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, our nation expresses gratitude to the brave soldiers for their extraordinary courage and commitment towards securing India. Their valour in the face of the most formidable conditions will forever remain a source of national pride,” Modi posted on X.