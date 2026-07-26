Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi, President Murmu, LoP pay tributes to 1999 war heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tributes to the soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War, remembering their courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.
In a post on X, PM Modi said the nation salutes the extraordinary courage and dedication of the armed forces.
“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, our nation expresses gratitude to the brave soldiers for their extraordinary courage and commitment towards securing India. Their valour in the face of the most formidable conditions will forever remain a source of national pride,” Modi posted on X.
On Kargil Vijay Diwas, our nation expresses gratitude to the brave soldiers for their extraordinary courage and commitment towards securing India. Their valour in the face of the most formidable conditions will forever remain a source of national pride. Their unwavering…
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2026
President Murmu said the nation would remain forever indebted to the soldiers who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland.
“On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay humble tribute to those valiant warriors who laid down their lives for the protection of our motherland. Their unparalleled valour, unwavering resolve, and unparalleled patriotism stand as exemplary models of our army’s glorious traditions. The nation shall forever remain indebted to them. The saga of valour of those heroic warriors will continue to inspire future generations to tread the path of national service and steadfast duty,” she said.
कारगिल विजय दिवस पर मातृभूमि की रक्षा के लिए अपने प्राणों की आहुति देने वाले वीर योद्धाओं को मैं विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करती हूं। उनका अद्वितीय पराक्रम, अडिग संकल्प और अनन्य राष्ट्रभक्ति हमारी सेना की गौरवशाली परंपरा के अप्रतिम उदाहरण हैं। देश, सदैव उनका ऋणी रहेगा। हमारे उन…
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2026
“The intent of infiltrators hasn’t changed, and even today it adopts tools like a proxy war or infiltration,” Singh said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute the war heros of Kargil. ‘The nation will forever remain indebted to your courage, valor, and supreme sacrifice’, Gandhi wrote in a post on X.