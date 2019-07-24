Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘Our soldiers fought tooth and nail to get every inch of our land back’

Lt Gen DS Hooda (retd), who spearheaded the 2016 surgical strikes in Pakistan, has termed the 1999 Kargil War as “one of the bravest battles fought against most odds” by India, and that acquiring every inch of Indian land back from the enemy was a Herculean task.

Lt Gen Hooda was speaking at an event organised in the city to commemorate the 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Tuesday. He said, “It was a bloody war that raged for three months, the longest war that India has ever fought. Our soldiers fought tooth and nail to get every inch of our land back from the enemy, who had captured it.”

Recalling the crucial first information shared by a local shepherd, who had sighted infiltrators in the Drass-Batalik-Kargil sector on May 3, 1999, Lt Gen Hooda said the Indian forces were up for a “surprise”. “It was the biggest challenge after 1971 that was staring at us. Following the information, our first patrol party was sent out but that team never returned as they were mutilated by the enemy,” he said, adding that it was an uphill task to arrange for arms, ammunition, artillery and rations on such a terrain and altitude as the nation was headed for a war with Pakistan.

Since the main lifeline to this high-altitude sector, the National Highway 1, was captured by the Pakistanis, ferrying these essentials was no easy task. “The high altitude fight unfolding at anywhere between 16,000 feet to 18,000 feet was never easy and it is the sheer grit and will of our soldiers that saw the country destroy our enemy and send them back,” said Lt Gen Hooda, who urged the public to be thankful to the soldiers, who have since then been deployed all the year round at such altitude, where survival is difficult.

Former Home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde reminisced his visit to Kargil that gave him a first-hand experience of the actual terrain and geographical conditions. “It was an eye opener. The committee that I was a part of swiftly enabled facilities for our soldiers serving at Kargil and Siachen,” Shinde said, hailing the efforts of Sarhad, a city-based NGO, working for students of Jammu and Kashmir that formed the ‘Kargil Gaurav’ awards presented on the day.

For an awardee, Lt Gen Moti Dhar (retd), his association with Kargil dated back to 1965. He said, “There would always be a dispute to draw the exact border between the two countries and Kargil has remained a sensitive area. It is the bravery of the soldiers who fought on tough terrains.”

Well-known actor Vikram Gokhale shared stories from his numerous interactions with the public of Jammu and Kashmir during his several visits to the state. “The common Kashmiri wants only peace. But sadly, both New Delhi and Islamabad have been repeatedly making mistakes in handling the Jammu and Kashmir issue for the past 60 years,” Gokhale said.

Another award recipient, Kacho Ahmad Khan, CEO, Kargil Renewable Energy Development Agency, said 20 years have gone by and Kargil wore a different face today, but life there was still full of numerous difficulties. His agency has been working towards electrifying villages in Kargil.

“Kargil today is a peaceful place. But it still remains backward in many ways. We urge fellow Indians to visit the place and contribute towards improving healthcare, education and other basic facilities for local residents and the region,” said Khan.

A coffee table book titled The Unseen Beauty of Kargil was released on the occasion.