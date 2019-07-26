Kargil Vijay Diwas Live Updates: Indian Army pays tribute to soldiers on 20th anniversary of ‘Operation Vijay’https://indianexpress.com/article/india/kargil-vijay-diwas-live-updates-operation-vijay-army-5852972/
The nation Friday commemorates the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. From mid-May to July 1999, the Indian armed forces engaged in some of the fiercest battles to take back the high-altitude posts captured by Pakistan in ‘Operation Vijay’. The Army has said the occasion will be celebrated with the theme ‘Remember, Rejoice and Renew’.
President Ram Nath Kovind, paying tribute to the Kargil soldiers, tweeted, “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, a grateful nation acknowledges the gallantry of our Armed Forces on the heights of Kargil in 1999. We salute the grit and valour of those who defended India, and record our everlasting debt to those who never returned, Jai Hind!”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this day reminds us of the “courage, bravery and dedication of our soldiers”, as he paid tribute to the “mighty warriors”.
The Kargil war was one of the most recent examples of high-altitude warfare in a mountainous terrain, which posed significant logistical problems for both combating sides.
According to reports, the Pakistan Army took advantage of the lack of Indian troops during winters in the region, and intruded into Mushkoh, Dras, Kargil, Batalik and Turtuk sub-sectors, between Zojila and Leh.
However, after initial chaos, the Army was able to capture crucial points which were occupied by Pakistani intruders. The armed conflict also exposed the inefficiencies of Pakistan, as well as the challenges faced by Indian troops.
The infantry played a crucial role in winning the war, while India lost noted officers like Captain Vikram Batra.
Decorated with Param Vir Chakra posthumously, Captain Batra of the 13 JAK Rifles first captured Point 5140 in Drass sector at an altitude of 16,962 feet above sea level with his company on June 20, 1999. In a daredevil assault, he pounced on the enemy and killed four of them in a hand-to-hand fight. It is after this that he famously said, ‘Ye dil maange more…’
Had the opportunity to go to Kargil in 1999: PM Modi
PM Modi on Friday paid tributes of the soldiers who lost their lives in Kargil war.