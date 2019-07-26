Kargil Vijay Diwas Live Updates: Indian Army pays tribute to soldiers on 20th anniversary of ‘Operation Vijay’

The nation Friday commemorates the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. From mid-May to July 1999, the Indian armed forces engaged in some of the fiercest battles to take back the high-altitude posts captured by Pakistan in ‘Operation Vijay’. The Army has said the occasion will be celebrated with the theme ‘Remember, Rejoice and Renew’.

President Ram Nath Kovind, paying tribute to the Kargil soldiers, tweeted, “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, a grateful nation acknowledges the gallantry of our Armed Forces on the heights of Kargil in 1999. We salute the grit and valour of those who defended India, and record our everlasting debt to those who never returned, Jai Hind!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this day reminds us of the “courage, bravery and dedication of our soldiers”, as he paid tribute to the “mighty warriors”.