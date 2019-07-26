Toggle Menu
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Don’t try such misadventures, Army Chief to Pakistanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kargil-vijay-diwas-dont-try-such-misadventures-army-chief-general-bipin-rawat-to-pakistan-5852440/

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Don’t try such misadventures, Army Chief to Pakistan

Infiltration along the Line of Control has seen a declining trend because of actions taken by the Army and Pakistam has now been put on the backfoot, General Rawat said.

indian army chief, Army chief rawat, general bipin rawat, pakistan army, india-pakistan tension, india-pakistan border,
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (PTI/File)

Ahead of the 20th anniversary celebrations of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Thursday warned Pakistan against attempting any “such misadventure” again. Infiltration along the Line of Control has seen a declining trend because of actions taken by the Army and Pakistam has now been put on the backfoot, General Rawat said.

READ | ‘Even today when soldiers die in Kashmir, I feel same anger and pain when I lost Vikram’

“I am quite sure that the adversary will never attempt this again. In fact this was a big misadventure undertaken by the Pakistan Army in 1999. They didn’t appreciate the will and intent of the Indian political establishment and the Indian Armed Forces, that they will never allow them to succeed, and no matter what heights they capture, the Indian Army will always get back to them and recapture those heights,” the Army Chief said in Drass on the sidelines of a function on Thursday. “My warning to Pakistan is that do not ever attempt such an misadventure, anytime in the future, anywhere, anytime, do not think of it.”

Kargil War, 20 years of Kargil, Pakistan Army, 1999 kargil war, Kargil, Vijay Diwas, Pakistani Army torture, Indian air force, Indian air force Abhinandan Captain Saurabh Kalia, balakot Abhinandan, Indian Army, India pakistan war, Indian Express
Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with troops in Kargil in June 1999. (Express archive)

“We have ensured that they (Pakistan) also better remain alert sitting opposite us because we are also capable of undertaking such missions. They better not attempt such a thing in the future…” he said. On a question that the Pulwama suicide attack was the result of an “indigenous” effort, General Rawat said, “We are aware of the truth so we don’t have to get carried away by any statement…”

Advertising

READ | How India readied nuclear weapons in IAF’s Mirage

He said infiltration is on a decline. “It is coming down because of two reasons. One is because our troops are sitting alert and we have also inducted additional forces to strengthen the counter-infiltration grid,” he said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Punjab: Clean chit to sacrilege accused in CBI closure report
2 Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry: Lawyers argue over youth who ran with blue flag into mob carrying saffron flags
3 Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini comes out on ordinary parole, her first in 28 years