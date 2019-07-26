Kargil Vijay Diwas: Don’t try such misadventures, Army Chief to Pakistan

Ahead of the 20th anniversary celebrations of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Thursday warned Pakistan against attempting any “such misadventure” again. Infiltration along the Line of Control has seen a declining trend because of actions taken by the Army and Pakistam has now been put on the backfoot, General Rawat said.

“I am quite sure that the adversary will never attempt this again. In fact this was a big misadventure undertaken by the Pakistan Army in 1999. They didn’t appreciate the will and intent of the Indian political establishment and the Indian Armed Forces, that they will never allow them to succeed, and no matter what heights they capture, the Indian Army will always get back to them and recapture those heights,” the Army Chief said in Drass on the sidelines of a function on Thursday. “My warning to Pakistan is that do not ever attempt such an misadventure, anytime in the future, anywhere, anytime, do not think of it.”

“We have ensured that they (Pakistan) also better remain alert sitting opposite us because we are also capable of undertaking such missions. They better not attempt such a thing in the future…” he said. On a question that the Pulwama suicide attack was the result of an “indigenous” effort, General Rawat said, “We are aware of the truth so we don’t have to get carried away by any statement…”

He said infiltration is on a decline. “It is coming down because of two reasons. One is because our troops are sitting alert and we have also inducted additional forces to strengthen the counter-infiltration grid,” he said.