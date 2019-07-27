Kargil Vijay Diwas: Children’s day out with missile destroyer ships

OVER 8,000 children from 50 schools in Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Friday visited INS Mumbai and INS Chennai — two stealth guided missile destroyer ships — as part of the 20th anniversary celebration of Kargil Vijay Diwas organised by the Navy.

“The idea is to make them aware of the Navy and get their attention towards the ships and what all they can do,” said a defence spokesperson.

The INS Mumbai, weighing 7,800 tons and 163 metre in length, is part of the Delhi-Class of ships. It has been in service for the last 18 years. The INS Chennai, a part of the P15 Alpha class of ships, is a fairly recent addition to the naval fleet and is a technologically advanced version of INS Mumbai.

“We students have just learnt the meaning of radars at school. There couldn’t be a better experience,” said a teacher from a Mulund-based private school.

For those visiting from Deolali High School, this was nothing short of a school day. “We left the premises at 5.30 am and got stuck in extreme rain and traffic. However, we are glad to be here now,” said a teacher accompanying the 50-odd children.

“We wanted to see the ships and these two are very strong. They can’t be seen by the enemy, they can travel fast and attack in air, water or land. It is like a superhero movie,” said Suyash Here (11), a student from a Dadar-based school.

Hamza Khan (14), a Byculla resident, didn’t want to leave INS Chennai, when his teacher dragged him away. “I had a lot of questions, about how these ships work and also wanted to see below decks. But we were not allowed. I want to work on ships and will study engineering,” he said.

“Such events are held multiple times a year. The Navy is trying constantly to evolve with technology, and we would like for more citizens to be aware of this,” the spokesperson said. The ships will be open for general public on Saturday from 11 am.