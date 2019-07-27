Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated with wreath ceremony at Pune National War Memorial

The 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas was observed on Friday with a ceremony at the National War Memorial in Pune, attended by military personnel and veterans from the city and nearby satellite stations.

On the occasion, a commemorative wreath was laid at the Memorial by Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General S K Saini on behalf of all ranks of Southern Command. Retired Heroes of Operation Vijay, settled in and around Pune, paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the War Memorial.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year to commemorate the success of the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Vijay. The Kargil war was fought at an altitude of approximately 16,000 feet, wherein 1,042 Pakistani soldiers lost their lives and 527 Indian soldiers were martyred. Various commemorative events are organised all over the country, including Southern Command, to honour and pay tribute to martyrs.

The day was also celebrated in all the formations of Southern Command, which included a wreath-laying ceremony at war memorials, military equipment displays at Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Bhopal, Bhuj, Trivandrum and Vadodara. Flagging in of a motorcycle expedition from Leh to Ahmedabad, named ‘Kargil Veterans and Next of Kin outreach’ was done at Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, the Naval Armament Inspectorate in Pune organised a ‘cyclothon’. The event was flagged off by the Chief Inspector of Naval Armament from Naval Armament Inspectorate (Pune). The participants included Naval Service Officers and Defence Civilians who cycled for 14 kilometres covering various landmarks in the city.