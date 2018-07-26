Kargil Vijay Diwas: Capt Vikram Batra, the soldier in frontline

Girdhari Lal Batra and Kamla Kant Batra, parents of Captain Vikram Batra (Express Photo) Girdhari Lal Batra and Kamla Kant Batra, parents of Captain Vikram Batra (Express Photo)

“Captain Vikram Batra left a message for the people of his country. He left behind his footprints to be followed by every politician, student, employee and a common man. His message was loud and clear. ‘Always put the country first’. If he wanted to come back after the triumph over point 5140 in Kargil sector, he could have come back easily. But he decided to go further, to fight more for his country and decided to capture point 4875, where he eventually attained martyrdom,” Girdhari Lal Batra, the martyr’s father, told The Indian Express.

“Vikram had left his job in Merchant Navy only to serve his nation. After he received martyrdom, I interacted with many soldiers, who had participated in the Kargil war. They narrated how Vikram received bullets on his chest and head while saving life of an injured soldier. Vikram shall always remain a legend for the youth”, the proud father says.

After he completed his schooling in Palampur, Vikram Batra took admission in DAV College, Sector 10 of Chandigarh, and passed his B.Sc in Medical Science in 1995. Vikram was a ‘C’ certificate holder in NCC and participated in Republic Day parade in 1994. Vikram was also a green-belt holder in Karate and national level player of table tennis.

Kamal Kant Batra, Vikram’s mother and a retired school teacher, says, “He was always keen to accept the challenges. He always put himself on the front. I still remember several instances of my son’s life when he volunteered to be posted on the frontline. He was my third child, born with his twin brother Vishal. We named both of them as Luv and Kush. Luv was a nickname of Vikram and Kush for his younger brother, Vishal.”

Capt. Vikram Batra was awarded Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest and most prestigious award for valour, posthumously for his actions during the Kargil war in 1999. He had joined Indian Military Academy (IMA) at Dehradun in 1996 and passed out from there in December 1997. He was Commissioned into the 13th battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.

‘Yeh Dil maange more’ was the code word of Vikram Batra to report about his success to his commanders through radio message from point 5140. Vikram, who led the toughest mountain warfare, was often referred as Sher Shah in the messages intercepted by the Pakistani Army.

Vikram Batra died while fighting enemies on July 7, 1999, at point 4875 in Kargil sector. He had killed five Pakistani soldiers in a combat assault at point 4875.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App