Kargil Vijay Diwas: President Kovind to pay tribute to war heroes at Drass memorial

Workers clean the martyrs' graves at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass ahead of Vijay Diwas celebrations on Sunday. (photo: PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Drass on Monday to pay tributes at the Kargil memorial located on the foothills of Tololing. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat will also participate at the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations.

India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 every year to mark the anniversary of the Army’s victory against Pakistan on this day in 1999, after more than 60 days of armed conflict on the highlands of Kargil in Ladakh.

President Kovind, who arrived in Srinagar on Sunday, is on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. “On July 26, 2021, the President will pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil conflict in 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial Drass (Ladakh) on the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Divas,” read a statement from the President’s office.

In 2019, bad weather had prevented the president from visiting Drass to participate in the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations. Instead, he had paid his tributes by laying a wreath at a war memorial at the Army’s 15 Corps headquarters in Badamibagh in Srinagar.

In a tweet on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day.”

Sharing an excerpt from his Mann Ki Baat radio programme, Modi added, “It is only natural to be filled with emotions in respect for the one who raise the tri-colour for the country. This feeling of patriotism unites us all.”