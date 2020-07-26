Kargil Vijay Diwas Live Updates: On 21st anniversary today, India commemorates 1999 war victory

On Kargil Vijay Diwas today, celebrating 21 years of India’s victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to pay tributes to the soldiers on his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat. On this day in 1999, the Indian Army successfully completed ‘Operation Vijay’. The war was fought between India and Pakistan between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LOC).
During the war, the Indian Army evicted Pakistani intruders and succeeded in recapturing Tiger Hill and other posts as a part of ‘Operation Vijay’. Indian soldiers had secured this victory after a three-month conflict that led to a loss of lives from both sides — the Indian side lost nearly 490 officers, soldiers, and jawans.
In order to commemorate India’s win in the war, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated annually on July 26. However, celebrations are likely to be muted this year in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
