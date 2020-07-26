scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 25, 2020
Kargil Vijay Diwas Live Updates: On 21st anniversary today, India commemorates 1999 war victory

Kargil Vijay Diwas 21th Anniversary 26th July: India emerged victorious in the war fought with Pakistan between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LOC).

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 26, 2020 12:56:39 am
kargil vijay diwas, kargil vijay diwas 2020, kargil war anniversary july 26, 1999 kargil war india pakistan, kargil vijay diwas latest news, kargil vijay diwas live, kargil vijay diwas live news In order to commemorate India’s win in the war, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated annually on July 26. (File/Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

On Kargil Vijay Diwas today, celebrating 21 years of India’s victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to pay tributes to the soldiers on his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat. On this day in 1999, the Indian Army successfully completed ‘Operation Vijay’. The war was fought between India and Pakistan between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LOC).

PHOTOS | From the archives: How India came together to support its 1999 war heroes

During the war, the Indian Army evicted Pakistani intruders and succeeded in recapturing Tiger Hill and other posts as a part of ‘Operation Vijay’. Indian soldiers had secured this victory after a three-month conflict that led to a loss of lives from both sides — the Indian side lost nearly 490 officers, soldiers, and jawans.

In order to commemorate India’s win in the war, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated annually on July 26. However, celebrations are likely to be muted this year in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Live Blog

Kargil Vijay Diwas 21th Anniversary 26th July: PM Modi is likely to pay tributes to fallen soldiers in his Mann ki Baat address today; celebrations muted this year in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

00:50 (IST)26 Jul 2020
21 years of Kargil war

Today, July 26, 2020, is the 21st anniversary of India's victory against Pakistan in the Kargil war. On this day in 1999, the Indian Army successfully completed ‘Operation Vijay’, ending the three-month war in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LOC).

Commemorating victory in Kargil War: ‘Will be heartwarming if sacrifices, efforts of armed forces are continuously recognised’ The Victorious Indian Army Jawans of 18 Grenadiers after recapturing the Tiger Hill in Drass sector of Jammu and Kashmir. (Express archive)

Barely a year after India and Pakistan officially went nuclear with the Pokharan-2 tests in May 1998, India was posed with the unenviable challenge of possible use of nuclear weapons in case of an unintended escalation during the Kargil War. With no experience to fall back upon, it was in the heat of the conflict that India conjured up a ‘primitive’ air delivery system for nuclear weapons on Mirage-2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

With the war being limited to the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC), use of a nuclear weapon was highly unlikely, but the need to be prepared for any contingencies was incumbent upon New Delhi. Although India conducted five nuclear tests in May 1998 to become a declared nuclear power, the structures and processes for development, deployment and employment of nuclear forces were still being put in place.

From the archive: Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

While much of what happened during the war on the icy heights of Kargil in 1999 has been extensively debated and analysed, little known are the details of how senior ministers of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet first learnt of the intrusions in the area. They got to know of it rather fortuitously, after a senior Army officer approached the son of then Foreign Minister Jaswant Singh.

