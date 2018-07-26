Follow Us:
Thursday, July 26, 2018
A father's plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
  Kargil Vijay Diwas: India pays tributes to its fallen heroes
Kargil Vijay Diwas: India pays tributes to its fallen heroes

19th Kargil Vijay Diwas 26 July: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Our brave soldiers ensured that India remains protected and gave a befitting answer to those who tried to vitiate the atmosphere of peace."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 26, 2018 11:17:56 am
Soldiers of Kargil celebrating victory after War. (agency photo)

Kargil Vijay Diwas 26 July 2018: India on Thursday paid homage to the jawans who sacrificed their lives in the 1999 Kargil war against Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s leadership for his support to the armed forces during ‘Operation Vijay’.

“On #KargilVijayDiwas, a grateful nation pays homage to all those who served the nation during Operation Vijay. Our brave soldiers ensured that India remains protected and gave a befitting answer to those who tried to vitiate the atmosphere of peace. India will always remember with pride, the outstanding political leadership provided by Atal Ji during Operation Vijay. He led from the front, supported our armed forces and clearly articulated India’s stand at the world stage,” he tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind, paying his tributes to the martyrs, tweeted: “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, every Indian acknowledges the efforts and gallantry of our Armed Forces. We salute the ultimate sacrifice of the martyrs of Kargil, and record our everlasting debt to their families.”

In Delhi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa paid their tributes at Amar Jawan Jyoti on the occasion.

Live Blog

The 19th anniversary of Kargil Diwas is being observed today to commemorate the sacrifice of soldiers who lost their lives in Kargil war. LIVE UPDATES.

11:17 (IST) 26 Jul 2018
Tributes pour in on Kargil Diwas
11:14 (IST) 26 Jul 2018
Indian Army warns Pakistan

India Army is fully prepared to take on any challenge along  the Actual Line of Control and the Line of Control: Ranbir Singh, GOC, Northern Command 

Kargil Diwas is observed to commemorate the sacrifice of the 527 armed forces personnel and others who fought the battle of Kargil against Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir. This year marks the 19th anniversary of the victory.

