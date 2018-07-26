Kargil Vijay Diwas: India pays tributes to its fallen heroes

Soldiers of Kargil celebrating victory after War. (agency photo) Soldiers of Kargil celebrating victory after War. (agency photo)

Kargil Vijay Diwas 26 July 2018: India on Thursday paid homage to the jawans who sacrificed their lives in the 1999 Kargil war against Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s leadership for his support to the armed forces during ‘Operation Vijay’.

“On #KargilVijayDiwas, a grateful nation pays homage to all those who served the nation during Operation Vijay. Our brave soldiers ensured that India remains protected and gave a befitting answer to those who tried to vitiate the atmosphere of peace. India will always remember with pride, the outstanding political leadership provided by Atal Ji during Operation Vijay. He led from the front, supported our armed forces and clearly articulated India’s stand at the world stage,” he tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind, paying his tributes to the martyrs, tweeted: “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, every Indian acknowledges the efforts and gallantry of our Armed Forces. We salute the ultimate sacrifice of the martyrs of Kargil, and record our everlasting debt to their families.”

In Delhi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa paid their tributes at Amar Jawan Jyoti on the occasion.